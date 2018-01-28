XRegister
06 October 2016

28/01/2018 - 21:41 GMT

Leeds United Interest In Striker Played Down

 




Leeds United being interested in Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack has been played down.

The Whites are looking to bring in a new striker before the transfer window slams shut, but have had trouble finding someone within budget and who fits the bill.




They have been linked with a move to re-sign McCormack, who was prolific during a spell at Elland Road between 2010 and 2014, though there is confusion over whether the 31-year-old can play for another club this term following a stint on loan at Melbourne City.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are not currently looking at McCormack as an option.
 


The hitman has pulled up trees on his loan stint in Australia with Melbourne City, finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Melbourne City are hopeful of re-signing McCormack for another spell, but accept it will be difficult.

The striker has headed back home to the UK in an effort to thrash out his future.

With McCormack having played for Aston Villa and Melbourne City this season, there is confusion over whether he can play for another English club this term under FIFA rules.
 