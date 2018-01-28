Leeds United Interest In Striker Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United being interested in Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack has been played down.



The Whites are looking to bring in a new striker before the transfer window slams shut, but have had trouble finding someone within budget and who fits the bill.











They have been linked with a move to re-sign McCormack, who was prolific during a spell at Elland Road between 2010 and 2014, though there is confusion over whether the 31-year-old can play for another club this term following a stint on loan at Melbourne City.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are not currently looking at McCormack as an option.





The hitman has pulled up trees on his loan stint in Australia with Melbourne City, finding the back of the net on a regular basis.