XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2018 - 15:18 GMT

No Excuse For Tiredness Now – Liverpool Legend After FA Cup Exit

 




Mark Lawrenson has insisted that Liverpool should not be using tiredness as an excuse at any point for the rest of the season after being knocked out of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Anfield against West Brom to exit the domestic cup competition.




Liverpool now have the Premier League and Champions League to concentrate on for the rest of the season, with the Reds in European action away at FC Porto on 14th February, with the return leg of the Round of 16 tie taking place at Anfield on 6th March.

Lawrenson has tipped Jurgen Klopp to once again take the Reds on a warm weather break when they have free time due to their FA Cup elimination.
 


And the former Reds defender insists that tiredness cannot be used as an excuse going forward, as it should simply not happen given there is no FA Cup on the calendar.

"He may take them away again, warm weather training", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

"There can be no excuse for tiredness now, absolutely none whatsoever."

Liverpool have four games in February, with Premier League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and West Ham United, as well as their Champions League commitment.
 