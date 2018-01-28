No Excuse For Tiredness Now – Liverpool Legend After FA Cup Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson has insisted that Liverpool should not be using tiredness as an excuse at any point for the rest of the season after being knocked out of the FA Cup.



Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Anfield against West Brom to exit the domestic cup competition.











Liverpool now have the Premier League and Champions League to concentrate on for the rest of the season, with the Reds in European action away at FC Porto on 14th February, with the return leg of the Round of 16 tie taking place at Anfield on 6th March.



Lawrenson has tipped Jurgen Klopp to once again take the Reds on a warm weather break when they have free time due to their FA Cup elimination.





And the former Reds defender insists that tiredness cannot be used as an excuse going forward, as it should simply not happen given there is no FA Cup on the calendar .