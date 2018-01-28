Ross Barkley On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup fourth round tie this afternoon.



Antonio Conte's men were dumped out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage by Arsenal in midweek and will want to banish those memories by booking a spot in the next round of the FA Cup.











Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois misses out with an ankle injury, meaning Willy Caballero is in goal, while striker Alvaro Morata has a back issue and Willian a hamstring problem.



In defence Conte selects a three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and skipper Gary Cahill. Danny Drinkwater and N'Golo Kante will look to control midfield, while Pedro Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi operate in attack.



If the Chelsea manager needs to make changes during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, with options including Ross Barkley and Charly Musonda.



Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United



Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Batshuayi, Hazard



Substitutes: Eduardo, Ampadu, Moses, Fabregas, Barkley, Musonda, Hudson-Odoi

