XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2018 - 12:31 GMT

Ross Barkley On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup fourth round tie this afternoon.

Antonio Conte's men were dumped out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage by Arsenal in midweek and will want to banish those memories by booking a spot in the next round of the FA Cup.




Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois misses out with an ankle injury, meaning Willy Caballero is in goal, while striker Alvaro Morata has a back issue and Willian a hamstring problem.

In defence Conte selects a three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and skipper Gary Cahill. Danny Drinkwater and N'Golo Kante will look to control midfield, while Pedro Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi operate in attack.

If the Chelsea manager needs to make changes during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, with options including Ross Barkley and Charly Musonda.

 


Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United

Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Batshuayi, Hazard

Substitutes: Eduardo, Ampadu, Moses, Fabregas, Barkley, Musonda, Hudson-Odoi
 