28/01/2018 - 18:48 GMT

Sunderland Remain Keen On Andy Lonergan Signing, Ball In Leeds United’s Court

 




Sunderland are keen to snap up Andy Lonergan if Leeds United are willing to let him leave Elland Road, but time is running out to do a deal.

The Black Cats have been linked with the goalkeeper, however they have also been claimed to be looking at other options.




But despite having other irons in the fire, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sunderland are still willing to take Lonergan to the Stadium of Light if Leeds give the green light.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window though and Leeds would need to secure a replacement for their number 2 goalkeeper if they were to let him leave.
 


Liverpool's Adam Bogdan has been mooted as one such option for the Whites.

Sunderland will likely be keen to find out soon whether signing Lonergan is a realistic prospect as the winter transfer window is due to close on Wednesday night.

The Black Cats currently sit third from bottom in the Championship standings.
 