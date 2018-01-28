That’s What Jason Cummings Guarantees – Rangers’ Match Winner Hailed By Former Hibernian Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus says Rangers fans have had a peek at what they can expect to see from Jason Cummings on a regular basis after he fired the Gers to a 2-1 win away at Ross County this afternoon.



Cummings started the Scottish Premiership match on the bench and Rangers dominated in the first half, taking a well deserved lead through a Daniel Candeias shot in the 21st minute.











With the score still 1-0, Rangers boss Graeme Murty brought Cummings into the action with eleven minutes left and he did not disappoint, scoring just three minutes later.



His shot took a slight deflection, but found the bottom corner, being too good for Ross County goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.





Ross County pulled one back at the death from the penalty spot from new signing David Ngog, but Rangers were worthy winners and McManus expects to see more of the same from Cummings going forward.