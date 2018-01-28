West Ham Star To Have Medical In France Today

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho is to have a medical with French club Rennes later today.



Sakho came close to quitting the Hammers last summer, but eventually stayed put as the Premier League side did not want to weaken their attacking resources.











However, now the 28-year-old is on the brink of a return to France, where he plied his trade with FC Metz before being snapped up by West Ham.



According to France Football, the Senegalese striker is to undergo medical checks with Rennes on Sunday.





Rennes are moving to sign Sakho on loan until the end of the season, with a purchase option also included to keep him at the club on a permanent basis.