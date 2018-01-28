West Ham Target Won’t Rock Boat For Hammers Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has accepted the Cottagers' stance that he will not be sold to West Ham United this month, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Hammers want to snap up Cairney and recently slapped a £15m bid in for the Championship schemer.











Fulham have made clear to David Moyes' side that they will not part with the player in the current transfer window as they look to earn promotion to the Premier League.



Cairney wants to move, but Fulham have told him they will not sell and it is claimed the midfielder has accepted their stance.





With Cairney not rocking the boat at Craven Cottage, West Ham's chances of getting their man in the current transfer window appear to be over.