06 October 2016

28/01/2018 - 16:14 GMT

Will Nicolai Jorgensen Stay, That's Tough – Feyenoord Coach On Newcastle United Target

 




Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has refused to rule out the club selling Nicolai Jorgensen to Newcastle United before the transfer window closes.

Newcastle have already seen two bids for the Denmark international knocked back by Feyenoord, but remain keen to take him to St. James' Park.




Van Bronckhorst was asked following Feyenoord's 3-1 Eredivisie win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday about Jorgensen, who started in the game.

And the Feyenoord coach admits that he is playing the waiting game, with a move to the Magpies for his striker not off the table.
 


"That [whether Jorgensen will stay] is difficult to estimate", he said.

"We will have to wait and see in the coming days", Van Bronckhost added.

Feyenoord are claimed to have slapped a €25m asking price on Jorgensen and are not under pressure to sell the striker this month.

But Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for his side to land the Dane as he looks to increase his attacking options, with Newcastle lacking a clinical touch up top.
 