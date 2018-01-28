Will Nicolai Jorgensen Stay, That’s Tough – Feyenoord Coach On Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has refused to rule out the club selling Nicolai Jorgensen to Newcastle United before the transfer window closes.



Newcastle have already seen two bids for the Denmark international knocked back by Feyenoord, but remain keen to take him to St. James' Park.











Van Bronckhorst was asked following Feyenoord's 3-1 Eredivisie win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday about Jorgensen, who started in the game.



And the Feyenoord coach admits that he is playing the waiting game, with a move to the Magpies for his striker not off the table.





"That [whether Jorgensen will stay] is difficult to estimate", he said.