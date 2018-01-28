Yes, I’ve Spoken To Nicolai Jorgensen About Newcastle United – Robin van Persie

Follow @insidefutbol





Robin van Persie has admitted speaking to Feyenoord team-mate Nicolai Jorgensen about Newcastle United.



The Premier League side are chasing the Denmark international and trying hard to agree a fee with Feyenoord to sign him before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday night.











Feyenoord fielded Jorgensen in their Eredivisie match against ADO Den Haag on Sunday, but coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted after the clash that he cannot say whether the striker will stay.



Former Manchester United striker Van Persie, now back at his first club in football in the shape of Feyenoord, has discussed moving to Newcastle with Jorgensen.





"We talked about it, but I think it's neat to keep the contents of that conversation for me", Van Persie told FOX Sports.