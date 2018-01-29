Aberdeen Keen On Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen are interested in signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who could leave the Magpies on loan.



The 20-year-old, who is a product of the Magpies’ youth system, made his first team debut for the club in their 3-1 win over Luton Town in an FA Cup contest earlier in the month.











It has been Woodman’s one and only senior appearance for Newcastle to date and he could look to leave the Premier League club this month in search of regular playing time.



And according to the Chronicle, Aberdeen are keen to sign him in the winter window.





Besides Aberdeen, Woodman, whose present contract with Newcastle runs until 2020, has also attracted interest from League One.

It is believed that Rafael Benitiez is prepared to let the England Under-21 international leave on loan if his side manage to bring in another custodian in the January window.



Woodman has already played in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock, whom he joined on a loan deal in January last year.



The youngster has also had loan spells at Hartlepool United and Crawley Town.

