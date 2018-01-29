XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2018 - 18:04 GMT

Almost Done – Tottenham Hotspur With Big Step Forward In Bid To Sign Lucas Moura

 




Tottenham Hotspur now have an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lucas Moura, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The north London side have been chasing Lucas this month and have been closing in on a deal ahead of transfer deadline day on Wednesday.




Lucas wants the move to the Premier League club and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sell this month as they look to bring in funds following a summer of heavy spending.

Now Tottenham have agreed terms with PSG and will pay a fee of around £25m to sign Lucas.
 


Spurs will now need to put Lucas through his medical paces and get the Brazilian to put pen to paper on a contract at the club.

But they are well on course to do so, having been engaged in discussions with Lucas' representatives as they put the pieces in place to complete the capture of the winger before the window closes.

Lucas came close to a move to the Premier League in 2012, but he opted for PSG over Manchester United following turning out for Brazil in the 2012 London Olympic Games.
 