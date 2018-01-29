Almost Done – Tottenham Hotspur With Big Step Forward In Bid To Sign Lucas Moura

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur now have an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lucas Moura, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The north London side have been chasing Lucas this month and have been closing in on a deal ahead of transfer deadline day on Wednesday.











Lucas wants the move to the Premier League club and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sell this month as they look to bring in funds following a summer of heavy spending.



Now Tottenham have agreed terms with PSG and will pay a fee of around £25m to sign Lucas.





Spurs will now need to put Lucas through his medical paces and get the Brazilian to put pen to paper on a contract at the club.