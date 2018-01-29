Almost Done – Tottenham Hotspur With Big Step Forward In Bid To Sign Lucas Moura

Tottenham Hotspur now have an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lucas Moura, according to Sky Sports News HQ.
The north London side have been chasing Lucas this month and have been closing in on a deal ahead of transfer deadline day on Wednesday.
Lucas wants the move to the Premier League club and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sell this month as they look to bring in funds following a summer of heavy spending.
Now Tottenham have agreed terms with PSG and will pay a fee of around £25m to sign Lucas.
Spurs will now need to put Lucas through his medical paces and get the Brazilian to put pen to paper on a contract at the club.
But they are well on course to do so, having been engaged in discussions with Lucas' representatives as they put the pieces in place to complete the capture of the winger before the window closes.
Lucas came close to a move to the Premier League in 2012, but he opted for PSG over Manchester United following turning out for Brazil in the 2012 London Olympic Games.