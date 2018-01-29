Blow For Newcastle As Daniel Sturridge Booked In For West Brom Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are all set to beat Newcastle United to the loan signing of Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool, according to the Daily Telegraph.



As Monday dawned it appeared that a move to Serie A with Inter was still the most likely option for Sturridge, who wants to play regular first team football for the second half of the season with the World Cup in Russia on the horizon.











But it soon emerged that Newcastle wanted Sturridge and the Magpies were expecting the striker to travel north for talks as they looked to sign him for a loan fee of £1.5m.



However, it now appears the Magpies have been beaten to the striker by their former manager Alan Pardew.





Sturridge is now set to undergo a medical with West Brom and will join the club on loan until the end of the season.