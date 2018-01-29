XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2018 - 14:56 GMT

Blow For Newcastle As Daniel Sturridge Booked In For West Brom Medical

 




West Brom are all set to beat Newcastle United to the loan signing of Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool, according to the Daily Telegraph.

As Monday dawned it appeared that a move to Serie A with Inter was still the most likely option for Sturridge, who wants to play regular first team football for the second half of the season with the World Cup in Russia on the horizon.




But it soon emerged that Newcastle wanted Sturridge and the Magpies were expecting the striker to travel north for talks as they looked to sign him for a loan fee of £1.5m.

However, it now appears the Magpies have been beaten to the striker by their former manager Alan Pardew.
 


Sturridge is now set to undergo a medical with West Brom and will join the club on loan until the end of the season.

The capture of the striker will be a big boost to West Brom's hopes of avoiding relegation and Sturridge may have been impressed by what he saw from the Baggies at the weekend as they dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Newcastle meanwhile will surely be smarting from their failure to land Sturridge.
 