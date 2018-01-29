Chelsea and Roma Agreement On Edin Dzeko Near Total But Contract Issue Remains

Edin Dzeko's personal terms stand between himself and a move to Chelsea, with Roma having reached a near total agreement with the Blues over the sale.
The Premier League champions have been working on a deal to sign Dzeko from Roma for several days, but have been encountering difficulties in completing the swoop.
According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea and Roma have near enough a total agreement on the transfer of the Bosnian to Stamford Bridge.
But there is no agreement between Chelsea and Dzeko.
Despite suggestions of a breakthrough, Dzeko's contract demands are giving Chelsea pause when it comes to signing off on the agreement.
Dzeko wants a three-and-a-half year deal worth €8m net, yet Chelsea have a policy of only offering one year contracts to players over 30.
With the clock now firmly ticking in the transfer window, it is unclear whether Chelsea will reach an agreement with Dzeko or turn their attention firmly to other options as they look to bring in a striker.