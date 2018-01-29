Chelsea and Roma Agreement On Edin Dzeko Near Total But Contract Issue Remains

Follow @insidefutbol





Edin Dzeko's personal terms stand between himself and a move to Chelsea, with Roma having reached a near total agreement with the Blues over the sale.



The Premier League champions have been working on a deal to sign Dzeko from Roma for several days, but have been encountering difficulties in completing the swoop.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea and Roma have near enough a total agreement on the transfer of the Bosnian to Stamford Bridge.



But there is no agreement between Chelsea and Dzeko.





Despite suggestions of a breakthrough, Dzeko's contract demands are giving Chelsea pause when it comes to signing off on the agreement .