06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2018 - 23:28 GMT

Chelsea Target Olivier Giroud Again Option For Borussia Dortmund, Decision Tuesday

 




Olivier Giroud is again an option for Borussia Dortmund, with a decision expected on who the Ruhr giants will sign to replace Arsenal bound Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected on Tuesday.

Dortmund will only let Aubameyang go to Arsenal if they can secure a replacement and they were interested in Giroud, but they then focused on Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi amid suggestions the Gunners hitman wanted to stay in London.




But according to German magazine Kicker, Giroud is again an option for the Ruhr giants and could arrive by virtue of a free loan.

Dortmund are expected to settle on who will replace Aubameyang on Tuesday, as they look to avoid the uncertainty going to deadline day on Wednesday.
 


Giroud also has interest from Chelsea, who it has been suggested could buy the Frenchman to replace Batshuayi, if the Belgian is sold to Dortmund.

But the Blues have so far been unwilling to meet Arsenal's asking price for Giroud, leaving uncertainty over where the France international will end up.

Batshuayi meanwhile is keen to move to Dortmund as he seeks the regular first team football which has eluded him at Chelsea.
 