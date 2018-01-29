Chelsea Target Olivier Giroud Again Option For Borussia Dortmund, Decision Tuesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Olivier Giroud is again an option for Borussia Dortmund, with a decision expected on who the Ruhr giants will sign to replace Arsenal bound Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected on Tuesday.



Dortmund will only let Aubameyang go to Arsenal if they can secure a replacement and they were interested in Giroud, but they then focused on Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi amid suggestions the Gunners hitman wanted to stay in London.











But according to German magazine Kicker, Giroud is again an option for the Ruhr giants and could arrive by virtue of a free loan.



Dortmund are expected to settle on who will replace Aubameyang on Tuesday, as they look to avoid the uncertainty going to deadline day on Wednesday.





Giroud also has interest from Chelsea, who it has been suggested could buy the Frenchman to replace Batshuayi, if the Belgian is sold to Dortmund.