Daniel Sturridge Skips Scheduled Trip To Newcastle United As West Brom Join Race

Newcastle United's chances of signing Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool are up in the air after he did not travel to the club as expected, according to the Times.



The Magpies have been thrashing out a loan agreement for the striker which would see a loan fee of £1.5m paid to Liverpool and his wage packet of £120,000 covered for the duration of the loan.











Newcastle were expecting Sturridge to travel north this lunchtime, however he has not done so, leaving their swoop mired in confusion.



Amid the news, West Brom have also joined the chase for Sturridge's signature.





The Baggies are now rivalling Newcastle for Sturridge who, it has been claimed, is now increasingly ready to stay in the Premier League.