Deadlock – Chelsea Won’t Meet Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud Price While Michy Batshuayi Refuses Tottenham Swap Move

Chelsea have refused to meet Arsenal's asking price for Olivier Giroud, while their efforts to swap Michy Batshuayi with Tottenham Hotspur for Fernando Llorente have hit a brick wall.



Arsenal are set to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, but the Ruhr side will not sign off on the switch until they have brought in a replacement.











Dortmund want Chelsea's Batshuayi and the striker is keen to go to Germany, but the Blues need to replace him and turned to Arsenal's Giroud to do the job.



But according to the BBC, Chelsea are not willing to meet Arsenal's asking price for Giroud and as a result contacted Tottenham to discuss a swap deal for Llorente.





Tottenham, it is claimed, have been keen for a permanent arrangement, but Batshuayi has rejected moving to Spurs, being unwilling to go from being a back-up option at one club to a back-up option at another.