06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2018 - 12:49 GMT

Edin Dzeko Looks Out For Roma As He Seeks Quick Resolution To Chelsea Interest

 




Edin Dzeko wants to sort out his future one way or the other amid interest from Chelsea before deadline day as he wants Roma to have time to sign a replacement.

Chelsea have been in talks with Roma over the last fortnight for the signatures of Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri but they are yet to close out an agreement with the players or the Serie A giants.




While the negotiations with Emerson have been smooth and the defender is expected to join Chelsea before deadline day, talks with Roma have been more fraught.

Dzeko wants a three-and-a-half year deal but Chelsea have a strict policy for players over 30 and are only willing to offer a one-and-a-half-year contract to the former Manchester City man.
 


According to Sky Italia, more talks are expected to take place between Chelsea and his representatives today and the next few hours could be decisive in deciding the striker’s future.  

The 31-year-old wants to take a decision on his future one way or the other soon and is not keen to see the negotiations drag on to transfer deadline day on Wednesday.

He wants to sort out his future before Wednesday as he also wants Roma to have some time to sign a replacement if he eventually decides to move to Chelsea.
 