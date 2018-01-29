Feyenoord Show Interest In West Ham Striker Target Amid Newcastle’s Nicolai Jorgensen Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord have shown interest in West Ham United target Graziano Pelle to replace Nicolai Jorgensen, who could move to Newcastle United before the transfer window slams shut.



Pelle currently plies his trade in China with Shandong Luneng and has been linked with West Ham, who are scouring the transfer market for a striker.











Feyenoord have also now shown interest in Pelle, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, as they could sell Jorgensen to Newcastle.



But it is claimed that there is little chance of Pelle leaving China to head to the Netherlands with Feyenoord.





However, Pelle could still leave China to join West Ham, with a move to the London Stadium not yet off the table.