06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2018 - 22:24 GMT

Further Details On Cost of Leeds United’s Jerry Mbakogu Swoop

 




Italian Serie B side Carpi could end up earning €7m from the sale of Jerry Mbakogu to Leeds United.

Leeds officials landed in Italy on Monday for talks with their Carpi counterparts in Milan, as they looked to finalise the capture of the Nigerian striker.




Mbakogu will move to Leeds in the summer, with Carpi having insisted that the striker completes the season at the Stadio Sandro Cabassi.

Details have now emerged of how much Leeds will pay for Mbakogu, with the final amount Carpi will receive being dependent upon bonus payments based on the English club's performance and also the striker's individual displays.
 


According to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, Leeds will pay an initial figure of €5m to sign Mbakogu.

If all the bonus terms are met, the eventual fee would rise to €7m.

Leeds scouts watched Mbakogu in action at the weekend, as he scored in Carpi's 2-1 Serie B win over Spezia.

It had been thought Leeds could bring in a striker this month to help their promotion push, and it remains to be seen if they look to add another hitman to the ranks before the window closes.
 