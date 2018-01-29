Further Details On Cost of Leeds United’s Jerry Mbakogu Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian Serie B side Carpi could end up earning €7m from the sale of Jerry Mbakogu to Leeds United.



Leeds officials landed in Italy on Monday for talks with their Carpi counterparts in Milan, as they looked to finalise the capture of the Nigerian striker.











Mbakogu will move to Leeds in the summer, with Carpi having insisted that the striker completes the season at the Stadio Sandro Cabassi.



Details have now emerged of how much Leeds will pay for Mbakogu, with the final amount Carpi will receive being dependent upon bonus payments based on the English club's performance and also the striker's individual displays.





According to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, Leeds will pay an initial figure of €5m to sign Mbakogu.