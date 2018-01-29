I’ll Do This For Whole Game And It Could Annoy Jason Holt and Sean Goss – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers defender Russell Martin has admitted that he may annoy his team-mates Jason Holt and Sean Goss by keeping talking to them throughout the course of a match.



The Gers, who snapped up Martin from Norwich City on a loan deal earlier in the month, have won both their league matches after the winter break.











Rangers beat Aberdeen 2-0 last week before registering a 2-1 win over Ross County on Sunday, with the Light Blues’ defence looking solid in both those games; although Graeme Murty’s team failed to keep a clean sheet on Sunday, they did not concede from open play as the Staggies scored from a penalty.



Besides the Rangers back four, holding midfielders Holt and Goss have also contributed significantly to the club’s recent strong defensive displays.





And Martin, who feels all of Rangers’ new signings will get fitter with time, explained that Goss and Holt may be annoyed with his habit of getting at them all through a match.

“You need a solid spine to the team”, Martin told Rangers TV, when asked about the importance of the holding midfielders.



“One thing I’ll do for the whole game which may annoy them is to keep talking to them and keep at them.



“And to be fair, it was Goss’ first ninety minutes for over a year the other night [against Aberdeen].



“He looked tired just before he came off [against Ross County], but he he’ll not admit that.



“But he’ll get fitter, we will all get fitter. I ‘haven’t played for a while as well.



“All the new lads are settling well and hopefully we’ll keep going as a team and keep improving – that’s the main aim, to get results like this.”



Goss joined Rangers from Queens Park Rangers on a loan deal until the end of the season during the ongoing winter window.

