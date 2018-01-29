XRegister
29/01/2018 - 17:56 GMT

Injury News Confirmed, Juventus Could Swing Into Action To Sign Crystal Palace Star

 




Juventus could make a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha before the transfer window closes after it was revealed Juan Cuadrado will need to go under the knife.

The Italian champions have a shortlist of options they drew up in the event that Cuadrado needed surgery on an adductor injury, and Zaha's name is on it.




Former Chelsea wide-man Cuadrado was in Germany today to check on his injury and discover whether he will need an operation, which could keep him out for at least two months.

It was suggested Juventus could swing into action to bring in another winger if he did need surgery and now, according to Sky Italia, it has been judged that Cuadrado should go under the knife.
 


Juventus will now mull what to do.

In addition to Zaha, the Bianconeri have Borussia Dortmund's Andre Schurrle, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura on their shortlist of options.

With time rapidly running out in the winter transfer window though it is unclear whether Juventus can land any of the names on their shortlist to replace Cuadrado.
 