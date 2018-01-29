Leeds United Boss Coy On Sunderland Target Andy Lonergan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has refused to confirm whether goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, who is wanted by Sunderland, will leave the club this month.



Sunderland are keen to land the shot-stopper, who is currently playing back-up to Felix Wiedwald at Elland Road.











But Leeds have not yet agreed a deal and Christiansen was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about Lonergan in a press conference on Monday lunchtime.



Questioned about Lonergan, Christiansen replied: "He will be in the squad tomorrow [against Hull City].





"Then we will have to see", he added.