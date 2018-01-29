XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2018 - 12:56 GMT

Leeds United Boss Coy On Sunderland Target Andy Lonergan

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has refused to confirm whether goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, who is wanted by Sunderland, will leave the club this month.

Sunderland are keen to land the shot-stopper, who is currently playing back-up to Felix Wiedwald at Elland Road.




But Leeds have not yet agreed a deal and Christiansen was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about Lonergan in a press conference on Monday lunchtime.

Questioned about Lonergan, Christiansen replied: "He will be in the squad tomorrow [against Hull City].
 


"Then we will have to see", he added.

Lonergan re-signed for Leeds last summer and did dislodge Wiedwald as the club's number 1 for a time in the early part of the campaign.

But the German was soon restored to the starting line-up and Lonergan may be tempted by the prospect of a move to Sunderland.

It has been claimed Leeds could try to sign Adam Bogdan on loan from Liverpool if they allow Lonergan to quit Elland Road this month.
 