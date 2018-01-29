Napoli Enter Transfer Dance For Tottenham Hotspur Linked Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Kwang-Song Han, it has been claimed.



The young Cagliari forward, who is currently on loan at Serie B side Perugia, has thus far made 19 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring seven goals and registering three assists.











Han’s impressive performances this season have attracted the interest of Spurs and Juventus, with the Bianconeri being in contact with Cagliari regarding a possible deal for the youngster.



However, it is believed that Juventus are yet to reach an agreement with Cagliari, who value Han at between €20m and €30m.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have joined the chase for Han to up the price of North Korean.

Napoli have reportedly already contacted Cagliari about Han, with the Stadio San Paolo outfit ready to make it difficult for their Serie A rivals to snap up the 19-year-old.



Han’s agent Sandro Stemperini last week said that although several clubs are showing interest in his client, Juventus have shown the decisiveness to start negotiations.



It remains to be seen if Napoli manage to snap up Han, who is said to prefer a move to Juventus.

