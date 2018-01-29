XRegister
06 October 2016

29/01/2018 - 12:06 GMT

Newcastle United Working On Loan Deal For West Ham Target Daniel Sturridge

 




Newcastle United are trying to snap up Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool, according to the Times.

The Magpies have been in talks with Feyenoord to snap up Nicolai Jorgensen, but doing a deal with the Dutch club has been tough and the Premier League side have been given a deadline of tonight to present an acceptable proposal.




It is unclear whether Newcastle are moving for Sturridge as an alternative to Jorgensen, but according to the Times, they want the Liverpool striker on loan.

Liverpool are ready to let Sturridge leave this month as he looks to get regular games under his belt ahead of the summer's World Cup in Russia.
 


Newcastle, who are discussing the details with Liverpool, would be likely to pay a loan fee of around £1.5m for Sturridge, as well as covering his £120,000 per week wage packet.

The striker had been holding out to join Inter, with the Italian side having been in talks with Liverpool over a loan agreement.

Sturridge has also had interest from Roma, while West Ham have been linked with wanting to take him to the London Stadium.

But now another Premier League option has emerged for the striker in the shape of Newcastle, where he would work under former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.
 