Newcastle United Working On Loan Deal For West Ham Target Daniel Sturridge

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are trying to snap up Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool, according to the Times.



The Magpies have been in talks with Feyenoord to snap up Nicolai Jorgensen, but doing a deal with the Dutch club has been tough and the Premier League side have been given a deadline of tonight to present an acceptable proposal.











It is unclear whether Newcastle are moving for Sturridge as an alternative to Jorgensen, but according to the Times, they want the Liverpool striker on loan.



Liverpool are ready to let Sturridge leave this month as he looks to get regular games under his belt ahead of the summer's World Cup in Russia.





Newcastle, who are discussing the details with Liverpool, would be likely to pay a loan fee of around £1.5m for Sturridge, as well as covering his £120,000 per week wage packet.