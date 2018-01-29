Official: Celtic Confirm Charly Musonda Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have officially announced the signing of Belgian attacking midfielder Charly Musonda on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea.



Musonda has arrived at Celtic Park on an 18-month loan deal to strengthen manager Brendan Rodgers' options for the rest of this season and the following campaign.











The 21-year-old had a spell on loan with La Liga club Real Betis last season, but chose to stay at Chelsea last summer to fight for his place.



However, he has found opportunities at Chelsea limited and was wanted by a number of clubs on loan this month. He is though now heading to Celtic, where he will hope to feature on a regular basis under Rodgers.





Celtic announced: " Celtic are delighted to announce that highly-rated attacking midfielder, Charly Musonda, has joined the club on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea.