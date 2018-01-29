XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2018 - 20:58 GMT

Official: Celtic Confirm Charly Musonda Arrival

 




Celtic have officially announced the signing of Belgian attacking midfielder Charly Musonda on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Musonda has arrived at Celtic Park on an 18-month loan deal to strengthen manager Brendan Rodgers' options for the rest of this season and the following campaign.




The 21-year-old had a spell on loan with La Liga club Real Betis last season, but chose to stay at Chelsea last summer to fight for his place.

However, he has found opportunities at Chelsea limited and was wanted by a number of clubs on loan this month. He is though now heading to Celtic, where he will hope to feature on a regular basis under Rodgers.
 


Celtic announced: "Celtic are delighted to announce that highly-rated attacking midfielder, Charly Musonda, has joined the club on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea.

"The Belgian Under-21 internationalist has been a much sought-after player in this transfer window, with many of Europe’s top clubs keen to take him on loan.

"However, both the player and his parent club believe that his football development will be best served at Celtic Park under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers", the Scottish champions added.

Celtic are next in action on Tuesday night against Hearts, while it remains to be seen whether Musonda will be the final signing made by the Glasgow club in the current transfer window, which shuts on Wednesday night.
 