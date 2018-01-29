Official: Celtic Confirm Charly Musonda Arrival

Celtic have officially announced the signing of Belgian attacking midfielder Charly Musonda on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Musonda has arrived at Celtic Park on an 18-month loan deal to strengthen manager Brendan Rodgers' options for the rest of this season and the following campaign.
The 21-year-old had a spell on loan with La Liga club Real Betis last season, but chose to stay at Chelsea last summer to fight for his place.
However, he has found opportunities at Chelsea limited and was wanted by a number of clubs on loan this month. He is though now heading to Celtic, where he will hope to feature on a regular basis under Rodgers.
Celtic announced: "Celtic are delighted to announce that highly-rated attacking midfielder, Charly Musonda, has joined the club on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea.
"The Belgian Under-21 internationalist has been a much sought-after player in this transfer window, with many of Europe’s top clubs keen to take him on loan.
"However, both the player and his parent club believe that his football development will be best served at Celtic Park under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers", the Scottish champions added.
Celtic are next in action on Tuesday night against Hearts, while it remains to be seen whether Musonda will be the final signing made by the Glasgow club in the current transfer window, which shuts on Wednesday night.