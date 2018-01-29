XRegister
X
29/01/2018 - 21:16 GMT

Official: West Brom Confirm Capture of Newcastle Target Daniel Sturridge

 




West Brom have officially announced the signing of Daniel Sturridge, beating Newcastle United to the Liverpool striker.

Sturridge has linked up with Alan Pardew's men on a loan deal running until the end of the season and can feature for the Baggies in their remaining 14 Premier League games, as well as the FA Cup.




The striker did not play for Liverpool in the FA Cup, which West Brom knocked the Reds out of at the weekend.

He was also wanted by Newcastle, who were prepared to pay a £1.5m loan fee and cover his £120,000 a week wage packet for the duration of the stint.
 


But despite being expected to travel up to Newcastle for talks and to seal the move on Monday, he instead headed to the Hawthorns to seal a move to West Brom.

The Baggies announced: "England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined Albion on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 Premier League season."

Sturridge struggled for regular first team football at Liverpool this season as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp regularly preferred other options to the 28-year-old.

He will be looking to play week in, week out for West Brom, especially with the World Cup coming up in the summer.
 