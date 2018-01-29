XRegister
29/01/2018 - 13:37 GMT

PHOTOS: Youngster Seals Move To Leeds United From Ajax

 




Leeds United have snapped up young defender Pascal Struijk from Dutch giants Ajax.

The Dutchman has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract with the English Championship side and is expected to slot into the Whites' Under-23 squad.




Struijk's representatives took to Twitter to confirm the move has been completed, posting photographs of the defender posing with the Leeds shirt.

He will bid to now kick on with his development at Leeds' Thorp Arch training base, making good on the potential which saw him earn a place in the ranks at Ajax, a club renowned for their work with young players.
 


Leeds have been busy adding to their Under-23 squad over the last year as they aim to bolster their numbers and identify future stars.

They signed Finnish defender Aapo Halme earlier this month and he could link up with new arrival Struijk in the young Whites defence.

It remains to be seen whether any of the new Leeds Under-23 faces will soon force their way into Thomas Christiansen's first team squad.
 