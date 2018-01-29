PHOTOS: Youngster Seals Move To Leeds United From Ajax

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have snapped up young defender Pascal Struijk from Dutch giants Ajax.



The Dutchman has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract with the English Championship side and is expected to slot into the Whites' Under-23 squad.











Struijk's representatives took to Twitter to confirm the move has been completed, posting photographs of the defender posing with the Leeds shirt.



He will bid to now kick on with his development at Leeds' Thorp Arch training base, making good on the potential which saw him earn a place in the ranks at Ajax, a club renowned for their work with young players.



Forza is happy to announce that Pascal Struijk has signed with Leeds United last Friday! After all the paperwork has been arranged this weekend we are glad to make it official. The Dutch defender leaves Ajax and signs for 3,5 years with the English club. #LeedsUnited #Ajax #Dutch pic.twitter.com/SQIyfarpIA — Forza Sports Group (@ForzaSG) January 29, 2018



Leeds have been busy adding to their Under-23 squad over the last year as they aim to bolster their numbers and identify future stars.