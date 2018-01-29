Problem – Leeds United’s Swoop For Jerry Mbakogu Hits Hurdle

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are claimed to have hit an obstacle in their efforts to sign Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu.



The Whites sent officials to Italy on Monday to hold talks with their Carpi counterparts in Milan, where a deal was due to be finalised.











Mbakogu is set to move to Elland Road in the summer with Leeds paying an initial €5m, while bonus payments relating to the team and player's performance could take the final price to the €7m mark.



But the switch is not as done and dusted as it appears.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, there are problems with the documents that Mbakogu will need to enter the United Kingdom.