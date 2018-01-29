Reading Seal Deal For Leeds United Linked Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading have snapped up defender Tommy Elphick, who had been linked with Leeds United this month.



The centre-back has linked up with the Royals on a season-long loan agreement from Aston Villa, where he had struggled to secure regular playing time this term.











Elphick has been handed the number 3 shirt by Reading and goes straight into the Royals' squad for Tuesday night's clash against Burton Albion in the Championship.



The defender, who was mooted to be a target for Leeds, is strengthening Jaap Stam's defensive hand and the Dutch boss is delighted to have landed the 30-year-old.





" With the injuries we have at the back, we needed to bring in an extra defender and we were looking for someone who can add individual ability, quality and experience to the squad", he told his club's official site.

"Tommy is a player who does just that; he can play in the style we want to play and the experience he brings to the squad is also going to be very important.



"We are very pleased to have him here", Stam, himself a former defender, added.



Elphick joins a Reading side looking to pull up the Championship table and away from the drop zone after a disappointing first half of the campaign for the Royals.



Stam's men are 18th at present, with just a four-point lead over the relegation zone.

