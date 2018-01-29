Stoke City Trying To Rush Through Deal For Galatasaray Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are trying to rush through a deal for Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Senegal international, who has scored once and registered three assists in 17 league games this season, has been heavily linked with a move to Stoke this month.











Besides the Potters, Italian giants Inter also want Ndiaye, who only joined Galatasaray last summer from Osmanlispor.



However, Stoke are in advanced negotiations with Galatasaray regarding a possible £15m deal for the 27-year-old.





It is claimed that Stoke want to reach an agreement with the Turkish side quickly over Ndiaye so that they can obtain a work permit for the player; the Bet365 Stadium outfit are unlikely to do a deal without a work permit in place.

Galatasaray have reportedly already knocked back an initial bid from Stoke for Ndiaye, who is keen to join the Premier League club.



Stoke are in desperate need of fresh faces to steer clear of relegation, with Paul Lambert’s team currently being just a place and point clear of the drop zone.

