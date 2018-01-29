XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2018 - 12:37 GMT

Stoke City Trying To Rush Through Deal For Galatasaray Star

 




Stoke City are trying to rush through a deal for Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Senegal international, who has scored once and registered three assists in 17 league games this season, has been heavily linked with a move to Stoke this month.




Besides the Potters, Italian giants Inter also want Ndiaye, who only joined Galatasaray last summer from Osmanlispor.

However, Stoke are in advanced negotiations with Galatasaray regarding a possible £15m deal for the 27-year-old.
 


It is claimed that Stoke want to reach an agreement with the Turkish side quickly over Ndiaye so that they can obtain a work permit for the player; the Bet365 Stadium outfit are unlikely to do a deal without a work permit in place.

Galatasaray have reportedly already knocked back an initial bid from Stoke for Ndiaye, who is keen to join the Premier League club.

Stoke are in desperate need of fresh faces to steer clear of relegation, with Paul Lambert’s team currently being just a place and point clear of the drop zone.
 