This Convinced Me To Leave West Ham For Rennes – Diafra Sakho

Diafra Sakho has revealed that Rennes president Olivier Letang played a big part in him joining the Ligue 1 club from West Ham United.



The Senegal international, who struggled for game time at West Ham in the present campaign, has completed his move to Rennes on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee earlier today.











Sakho has previously played in Ligue 1 with FC Metz, with the 28-year-old joining the Hammers in the summer of 2014.



During his time in England, Sakho scored 24 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions for West Ham.





However, the Senegalese fell down the pecking order at the London Stadium this season as he managed to clock up just 450 minutes over 17 games, netting four times.

And Sakho, who explained that Letang’s speech convinced him to join Rennes, insisted that he never wanted to sign for any other club.



"I am very happy to join Rennes and [return to] Ligue 1”, Sakho told Rennes’ official site.



“I never wanted to join any other club other than Rennes.



“The president has worked hard to sign me. I felt it and his speech convinced me to join the club.



“It is a historic club, structured with great ambitions.



“I also spoke with the coach [Sabri Lamouchi] and talked about the sports project.



“It is a great joy and a great pride to join Rennes.



“I hope to bring my qualities to the group and participate in the success of the club in the second half of the season and for the next.”



Sakho’s new employers Rennes presently find themselves in eighth place in the Ligue 1 table.

