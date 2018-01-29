XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2018 - 15:43 GMT

This Key Reason Leading Daniel Sturridge To Choose West Brom Over Newcastle United

 




Daniel Sturridge is to choose West Brom ahead of Newcastle United due to family reasons, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Newcastle were ready to pay Liverpool a loan fee of £1.5m for Sturridge, as well as taking on his Anfield salary of £120,000 per week, but the striker failed to make the trip north for talks at lunchtime.




Instead it emerged that Sturridge was on his way to West Brom to have a medical with the Baggies ahead of joining Alan Pardew's men on a similar loan arrangement.

It has been claimed the striker has chosen West Brom due to family reasons; Sturridge was born in Birmingham.
 


The news is a big blow for Newcastle, who could have landed a coup by taking Sturridge to St. James' Park.

The Magpies are still trying to sign Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen, however they have been given a deadline of tonight to meet the Eredivisie side's asking price for the Dane.

It remains to be seen whether Rafael Benitez's side will be able to do a deal for Jorgensen, but missing out on Sturridge has increased the pressure for them to land the Denmark international.
 