This Key Reason Leading Daniel Sturridge To Choose West Brom Over Newcastle United

Follow @insidefutbol





Daniel Sturridge is to choose West Brom ahead of Newcastle United due to family reasons, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Newcastle were ready to pay Liverpool a loan fee of £1.5m for Sturridge, as well as taking on his Anfield salary of £120,000 per week, but the striker failed to make the trip north for talks at lunchtime.











Instead it emerged that Sturridge was on his way to West Brom to have a medical with the Baggies ahead of joining Alan Pardew's men on a similar loan arrangement.



It has been claimed the striker has chosen West Brom due to family reasons; Sturridge was born in Birmingham.





The news is a big blow for Newcastle, who could have landed a coup by taking Sturridge to St. James' Park .