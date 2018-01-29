West Ham Not Giving Up For Fulham’s Tom Cairney

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United appear not to have abandoned the chase for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney after returning to Craven Cottage with an £18m bid, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Hammers recently had an offer of £15m for the midfielder turned down by the Cottagers, who made clear they will not sell Cairney this month and would not do so even for £40m.











It was further claimed that Cairney, who wants the move to the London Stadium, had accepted he will not be sold as Fulham push for promotion to the Premier League this term.



But now West Ham are back, just days before the transfer window shuts.





David Moyes' men have offered £18m for Cairney, but again seen their proposal knocked back by Fulham.