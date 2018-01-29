West Ham Want Everton Star, £20m Bid Ready

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have focused in on Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and want to take him to the London Stadium before the transfer window slams shut, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Hammers are working overtime in their efforts to make new signings this month and have been in the market for midfielders and strikers; earlier today they sold Diafra Sakho to French side Rennes.











Now David Moyes wants to raid his former club for Schneiderlin and is prepared to pay Everton £20m to land the former Manchester United star.



The 28-year-old, who rose to prominence with a spell at Southampton, only joined Everton in 2017 from Manchester United.





The Toffees paid an initial £20m to sign the midfielder and it remains to be seen if they will be prepared to play ball with West Ham when it comes to selling him this month.