06 October 2016

30/01/2018 - 18:46 GMT

Adam Forshaw Starts, No Matthew Pennington – Leeds United Team vs Hull City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hull City vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially revealed their team for this evening's Championship meeting with Nigel Adkins' Hull City side at the KCOM Stadium.

The Whites have slipped down to ninth in the Championship standngs and badly need a win tonight to kickstart their push to climb back up into the playoff spots.




Head coach Thomas Christiansen is battling a wave of suspensions with Samu Saiz, Liam Cooper, Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips all banned. Luke Ayling meanwhile is out injured for the rest of the season, while Matthew Pennington is also injured.

Christiansen has Felix Wiedwald in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he picks Pontus Jansson and Connor Shaughnessy. In midfield, Leeds go with new boy Adam Forshaw and Ronaldo Vieira, while Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe operate behind Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

If changes need to be made then Christiansen has options on the bench, including Romario Vieira and Pawel Cibicki.

 


Leeds United Team vs Hull City

Wiedwald, Berardi, Shaughnessy, Jansson, De Bock, Forshaw, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe, Lasogga

Substitutes: Lonergan, Pearce, Anita, Vieira, Dallas, Sacko, Cibicki
 