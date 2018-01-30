Andy Lonergan To Join Sunderland But Leeds United Won’t Sign Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Lonergan will join Sunderland from Leeds United on deadline day, it has been confirmed.



Sunderland have been looking to snap up the goalkeeper, but it has not been clear whether Leeds would allow him to leave as they were thought to require a replacement.











However, following Leeds' draw at Hull City on Tuesday evening, Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Lonergan is set to join Sunderland.



Leeds had been linked with moving to sign Adam Bogdan on loan from Liverpool if Lonergan went.





But Christiansen has confirmed the Whites will not move for a replacement and will instead promote one of their young goalkeepers to the second choice spot .