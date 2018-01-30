Arsene Wenger Comments On Olivier Giroud Exit Amid Chelsea Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted it is possible that Chelsea target Olivier Giroud has played his last game for the club.



Wenger brought Giroud off the bench in the 76th minute at the Liberty Stadium as Arsenal slipped to a damaging 3-1 defeat away at Swansea City, which harms the Gunners' chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four this season.











Giroud is a target for Chelsea, but the Blues have not yet reached an agreement with their London rivals to sign the Frenchman.



Wenger admits though that this evening's outing at the Liberty Stadium may be the final time Giroud is seen wearing an Arsenal shirt.





" It’s a possibility, but all that will be decided tomorrow morning", Wenger told Sky Sports when asked if it could be Giroud's last game.