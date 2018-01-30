XRegister
06 October 2016

30/01/2018 - 22:35 GMT

Can’t Say I’m Confident – David Moyes On West Ham’s Deadline Day Chances

 




West Ham United boss David Moyes admits he cannot say he is confident the Hammers will make signings on deadline day tomorrow.

Moyes' men played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night to leave them sitting tenth in the Premier League standings, but still only four points above the relegation zone in a highly congested league table.




West Ham are working hard to make signings, Moyes insists, but the former Manchester United boss is not in the mood to make promises about new faces.

And he said he cannot say that he is confident signings will be made, though the Hammers will try.
 


"With the injuries we have picked up, it's meant our numbers are short and we are trying to do something about it", Moyes was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"You want to bring players in who are going to make a difference – Joao Mario was on of those who has made a difference.

"I couldn't say I am confident, but we are working around the clock", he added.

West Ham's next clash comes on Saturday with a trip to Brighton, by which time Hammers fans will be forming their verdict on the club's transfer business in the January window.
 