06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2018 - 18:39 GMT

Charly Musonda On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confrmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to welcome Hearts to Parkhead for a Scottish Premiership clash this evening.

Brendan Rodgers' men have an eleven-point lead at the top of the Premiership standings, but suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the Jambos in their last meeting in December.




Bhoys goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been ruled out for three months through injury, while striker Leigh Griffiths is also out of action. Tom Rogic, Stuart Armstrong and new boy Marvin Commper are also out.

Rodgers picks Dorus de Vries between the sticks, while in defence he opts for a three of Kristoffer Ajer, Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata. Scott Brown and Eboue Kouassi play, while Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele are attacking threats.

If the former Liverpool boss wants to make changes he has a bench full of options, including new arrival Charly Musonda.

 


Celtic Team vs Hearts

De Vries, Ajer, Simunovic, Boyata, Forrest, Brown, Kouassi, Tierney, Ntcham, Edouard, Dembele

Substitutes: Doohan, Bitton, Gamboa, Miller, McGregor, Sinclair, Musonda 
 