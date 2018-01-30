XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2018 - 15:05 GMT

Chelsea Know We Have Similar Philosophy – Brendan Rodgers On Key To Charly Musonda Deal

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is confident that Premier League champions Chelsea see the Bhoys as having a similar philosophy and therefore believe that Celtic Park is the best place for youngster Charly Musonda to grow.

The 21-year-old has penned an 18-month loan deal with Celtic after the Bhoys convinced Chelsea to let him go.




With the deal going through the former Anderlecht youth academy player will become the third signing oinJanuary for the Scottish champions, following the arrivals of Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan.

Expressing his delight with the move, the former Liverpool manager said that Celtic will be the perfect growing place for Musonda and his club Chelsea also know that.
 


Rodgers believes that the Belgian Under-21 international is at a stage of his career when he will feel the need to play regularly and Celtic, with a similar philosophy to Chelsea, will be the best place to do that.  

"He's at that age where he needs the opportunity", Rodgers was quoted as saying by STV.

"It's very difficult for him to get a game at Chelsea with that level of quality and player, so it's part of his education.

"Those clubs only want to send them out to teams with a similar philosophy who can develop these players."
 