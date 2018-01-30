Chelsea Know We Have Similar Philosophy – Brendan Rodgers On Key To Charly Musonda Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is confident that Premier League champions Chelsea see the Bhoys as having a similar philosophy and therefore believe that Celtic Park is the best place for youngster Charly Musonda to grow.



The 21-year-old has penned an 18-month loan deal with Celtic after the Bhoys convinced Chelsea to let him go.











With the deal going through the former Anderlecht youth academy player will become the third signing oinJanuary for the Scottish champions, following the arrivals of Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan.



Expressing his delight with the move, the former Liverpool manager said that Celtic will be the perfect growing place for Musonda and his club Chelsea also know that.





Rodgers believes that the Belgian Under-21 international is at a stage of his career when he will feel the need to play regularly and Celtic, with a similar philosophy to Chelsea, will be the best place to do that.

"He's at that age where he needs the opportunity", Rodgers was quoted as saying by STV.



"It's very difficult for him to get a game at Chelsea with that level of quality and player, so it's part of his education.



"Those clubs only want to send them out to teams with a similar philosophy who can develop these players."

