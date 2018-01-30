Chelsea Seal Emerson Palmieri Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have completed the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Italian Serie A giants Roma.



The 23-year-old has signed a contract running until the summer of 2022 with the Premier League champions and has been handed the number 33 shirt by the club.











Emerson, who strengthens Antonio Conte's options at left wing-back, insists that signing for Chelsea is a dream come true moment and he is relishing the chance to dive into the English game with the Blues.



"I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club", he told Chelsea's official site after signing.





" English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old", Emerson continued.