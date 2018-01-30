Chelsea Seal Emerson Palmieri Signing

Chelsea have completed the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Italian Serie A giants Roma.
The 23-year-old has signed a contract running until the summer of 2022 with the Premier League champions and has been handed the number 33 shirt by the club.
Emerson, who strengthens Antonio Conte's options at left wing-back, insists that signing for Chelsea is a dream come true moment and he is relishing the chance to dive into the English game with the Blues.
"I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club", he told Chelsea's official site after signing.
"English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old", Emerson continued.
"It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it."
Emerson had also been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United, while Juventus also held an interest in acquiring his services.
But it is Chelsea who have won the race for the 23-year-old's signature and Blues boss Conte will hope that Emerson can hit the ground running in the Premier League as the Stamford Bridge outfit look to nail down a top four spot.