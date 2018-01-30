Fulham Show What Can Be Done – Leeds United Legend Issues Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray thinks Leeds United are capable of turning their season around, with the Whites legend providing the example of Fulham.



Leeds, who have failed to win their last four league games, losing three of those, presently find themselves in ninth place in the Championship table with 43 points from 28 games.











The Yorkshire giants are three places and five points adrift of Fulham, who occupy the sixth and final playoff spot.



The Cottagers themselves were struggling not long ago, but a good run of form has propelled the London club into the top six and they look to be serious promotion contenders.





And Gray, who feels Fulham’s resurgence has shown that a playoff spot is never out of reach, backed Leeds to turn around their floundering campaign as well.

“I think the Fulham situation goes to show you that you are never out of it”, he said on LUTV.



“They were languishing near the bottom at one time, but they are on a great run now.



“They are in the top six now and playing with a lot of confidence.



“So, it’s up to us to turn it around again and I think we are capable of doing that in this league.”



Gray went on to add that with January almost over, Leeds have to get back into the promotion mix soon.



“We are five points off the playoff places now”, he continued.



“We have to try and get back there as soon as possible because it’s getting towards the end of January.



“The season is going to go downhill very fast.”



Leeds, who will next face Hull City this evening, will head into the game on the back of a 4-3 loss to Millwall.

