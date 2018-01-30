He Can Be Real Positive Find – Graeme Murty Backs Rangers Summer Signing To Step Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty feels Daniel Candeias could be a real positive find for Rangers in the second half of the season if the winger believes in himself as much as the Gers do.



Candeias, who was snapped up by Rangers from Benfica last summer, scored a sublime goal to give the Light Blues the lead in their 2-1 win over Ross County on Sunday.











It was the Portuguese’s first Scottish Premiership goal since he scored in the 3-0 win over Partick Thistle in early November, with the 29-year-old thus far finding the back of the net five times in 28 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, in addition to setting up seven goals.



And Murty, who thinks it was great to see a team player such Candeias receive some individual recognition, following his goal against Ross County, is of the opinion that the former Benfica man can continue delivering for the remainder of the campaign if he believes in his own abilities.





“We have been asking him to score more goals, to get inside the box more often”, Murty told Rangers TV, when asked about Candeias.

“It was a fantastic strike and I’m really, really pleased for him because he works really hard for the team.



“It’s nice for him to get a little bit of individual recognition as well.



“I do think at times we can use him more, we can use his attributes more and we can actually exploit his pace because he is really, really quick.



“We just need him to believe in himself as much as we do.



“If we do that then he will be a real positive find for us in the second half of the season.”



Candeias, who has represented Portugal up to Under-21 level, counts FC Porto, Granada and FC Metz amongst his former employers.

