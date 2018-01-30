Henrikh Mkhitaryan On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Swansea City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with struggling Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in a Premier League contest tonight.



The Gunners will be looking to close the gap on the top four by picking up all three points, which would draw them level with fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur on 45 points.











Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is without Danny Welbeck, while Santi Cazorla also remains out of action.



Wenger picks Petr Cech between the sticks, while at the back he selects a four of Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Aaron Ramsey slots into midfiled with Mohamed Elneny and Alex Iwobi, while Mesut Ozil operates off Alexandre Lacazette.



If the Arsenal boss needs to make changes then he can look to options on his bench, with options including Olivier Giroud and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



Arsenal Team vs Swansea City



Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Ozil, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Mkhitaryan, Nketiah, Giroud

