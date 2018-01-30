I Can Confirm – Peterborough Supremo Indicates Leeds United Contact Over Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has indicated that Leeds United got in touch earlier this month to place a bid for one of his players.



Leeds have been strongly linked with Posh striker Jack Marriott, while the club's winger Marcus Maddison has also on occasion been mooted as a target for the Championship club.











Now MacAnthony has appeared to confirm that Leeds did make an offer earlier this month, with the Whites getting in touch with Posh's director of football Barry Fry; Leeds' director of football is Spaniard Victor Orta.



The Peterborough supremo was asked on Twitter whether Leeds have ever made a bid for one of his players in this month's transfer window.





MacAnthony replied: " I can confirm a foreign director/Employee called Barry and verbally threw a figure at him to which it was a no thanks and asked Barry to call back.