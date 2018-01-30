I Can Confirm – Peterborough Supremo Indicates Leeds United Contact Over Star

Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has indicated that Leeds United got in touch earlier this month to place a bid for one of his players.
Leeds have been strongly linked with Posh striker Jack Marriott, while the club's winger Marcus Maddison has also on occasion been mooted as a target for the Championship club.
Now MacAnthony has appeared to confirm that Leeds did make an offer earlier this month, with the Whites getting in touch with Posh's director of football Barry Fry; Leeds' director of football is Spaniard Victor Orta.
The Peterborough supremo was asked on Twitter whether Leeds have ever made a bid for one of his players in this month's transfer window.
MacAnthony replied: "I can confirm a foreign director/Employee called Barry and verbally threw a figure at him to which it was a no thanks and asked Barry to call back.
"That's the truth.
"2 weeks ago think it was. Lets all move on Buddy", the Peterborough chairman added.
Marriott has been hot property in the current transfer window, being linked with a number of clubs, but it has been claimed Leeds are unwilling to meet his £6m asking price.
With the clock ticking down on the window, it appears Marriott and Maddison will stay put, though MacAnthony has admitted further contact with Championship sides on Tuesday.
He added: "2 new champ clubs enquired today as expected as he'd be high on most champ clubs list going into last 24 hours of window… the plan is to keep all our best players unless something head turning happens etc."