It’s Got To Be Very Good – Motherwell Boss Issues Message To Celtic On Trevor Carson

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has revealed that it would require a very good bid from Celtic to capture Trevor Carson as the goalkeeper's departure would make life difficult for him as manager.



The Scottish champions tabled a £250,000 bid for the 29-year-old earlier today, a bid that was immediately rejected by the Fir Park club.











According to the manager, it would be a nightmare for him to allow his main goalkeeper leave at this juncture of the transfer window when the chance to find a replacement would be minimal.



"It would have to be a very good bid to let Trevor go", Robinson was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"It would certainly make things very difficult for me.

"Player's valuations go up and down depending on what point in the window you're at because the closer you are to the end then the timescale to replace them becomes very difficult."



Carson joined Motherwell in the summer for a £10,000 move from Hartlepool United and has so far managed 28 appearances overall in which he has notched up ten clean sheets.



Celtic are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after their number one Craig Gordon was ruled out for up to 12 weeks through injury.



It has been claimed Motherwell would want £750,000 to sell Carson.

