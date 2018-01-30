Joao Mario Starts – West Ham Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



West Ham have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at the London Stadium in the Premier League tonight.



Under David Moyes, West Ham have risen to eleventh in the league standings and are now aiming to break into the top ten as they firmly banish relegation worries.











Moyes is without Arthur Masuaku, who is starting a six-match ban for spitting, while Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini are also out. Andy Carroll remains sidelined.



The West Ham boss picks Adrian between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Sam Byram, James Collins, Declan Rice, Angelo Ogbonna and Pablo Zabaleta. Aaron Cresswell also plays. Mark Noble captains the side, with Joao Mario included from the off. Javier Hernandez is up top.



If the Hammers need to try to change the course of the game at any point in the 90 minutes they can look to the bench, where options include Jose Fonte and Reece Oxford.



West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace



Adrian, Byram, Collins, Rice, Ogbonna, Zabaleta, Cresswell, Noble, Kouyate, Mario, Hernandez



Substitutes: Hart, Fonte, Oxford, Cullen, Haksabanovic, Quina, Martinez

