Leeds United In Advanced Talks To Sign Rangers Striker Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Rangers target Tyler Roberts from West Brom.



Roberts is out of contract at the end of the season and has been an attractive proposition for a number of clubs, with Scottish giants Rangers keen, while even Serie A giants AC Milan have been linked with the striker.











But it is Leeds who are making a big play to snap up Roberts before the transfer window slams shut this month.



The Whites are, according to the Express & Star, now set to seal the signing of Roberts from West Brom.





It is claimed that the initial fee for the striker would come in at around the £2.5m mark, with add-ons meaning West Brom could eventually earn £4m from the sale .