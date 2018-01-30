Leeds United In Advanced Talks To Sign Rangers Striker Target

Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Rangers target Tyler Roberts from West Brom.
Roberts is out of contract at the end of the season and has been an attractive proposition for a number of clubs, with Scottish giants Rangers keen, while even Serie A giants AC Milan have been linked with the striker.
But it is Leeds who are making a big play to snap up Roberts before the transfer window slams shut this month.
The Whites are, according to the Express & Star, now set to seal the signing of Roberts from West Brom.
It is claimed that the initial fee for the striker would come in at around the £2.5m mark, with add-ons meaning West Brom could eventually earn £4m from the sale.
Leeds have been linked with a number of strikers this month as they struggle to replace the goals which left with the departure of Chris Wood last summer.
Now the Whites could make a splash before the window closes as they bid to keep their push for promotion to the Premier League on course.
Roberts, 19, has had loan spells at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall.