Leeds United To Hand Tyler Roberts Medical On Deadline Day

Tyler Roberts will have a medical with Leeds United on deadline day as the Whites look to complete his signing.



Leeds have agreed a fee of £2.5m, rising to £4m with add-ons, with Premier League side West Brom for Roberts.











The Baggies will earn a substantial fee for a player who was out of contract in the summer and could have moved to a side outside England for a minimal compensation fee, with Rangers and AC Milan showing interest.



Now Leeds, who drew 0-0 at Hull City this evening, are speeding to wrap up the arrival of the 19-year-old.





Roberts is to undergo a medical with Leeds on Wednesday and they will hope it progresses smoothly so that he can sign on the dotted line .