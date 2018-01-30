XRegister
06 October 2016

30/01/2018 - 22:20 GMT

Leeds United To Hand Tyler Roberts Medical On Deadline Day

 




Tyler Roberts will have a medical with Leeds United on deadline day as the Whites look to complete his signing.

Leeds have agreed a fee of £2.5m, rising to £4m with add-ons, with Premier League side West Brom for Roberts.




The Baggies will earn a substantial fee for a player who was out of contract in the summer and could have moved to a side outside England for a minimal compensation fee, with Rangers and AC Milan showing interest.

Now Leeds, who drew 0-0 at Hull City this evening, are speeding to wrap up the arrival of the 19-year-old.
 


Roberts is to undergo a medical with Leeds on Wednesday and they will hope it progresses smoothly so that he can sign on the dotted line.

Christiansen, commenting on Roberts after the draw at the KCOM, was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post: "He's a player we like, a young talent."

The Leeds head coach will hope that Roberts can hit the ground running as Leeds attempt to make sure they do not lose touch with the playoff spots in the Championship.
 