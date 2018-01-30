XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

30/01/2018 - 14:57 GMT

Leeds United Would Be Happy With Point Against Hull Feels Whites Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels the Whites will be happy if they can return home with a point from their away Championship game against Hull City this evening.

Thomas Christiansen’s team are currently in the midst of a poor run of form, having lost four of their last five outings in all competitions, while drawing the other.




Leeds, who will head into the game at the KCOM Stadium on the back of a 4-3 loss against Millwall, currently find themselves in ninth spot in the league table.

On the other hand, although Hull are presently in a relegation scrap, the Tigers are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions.
 


And Gray, who thinks Hull will be buoyant following their FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, is of the opinion that it will be a tough task for Leeds to face Nigel Adkins’ side.

“It will be a tough task”, he explained on LUTV.

“They had a good victory in the FA Cup and that will keep them buoyant.

“I’ve always said that the further you go in cup competitions, the more confidence flows through the football club.

“And that will give them a big lift.

“They are unbeaten in a few games at home now, so it will be a tough task for us.”

Gray believes Leeds would be happy even if they fail to win and manage a draw against Hull.

“It will be a difficult game”, he continued.

“I think if we go there and get a result – a draw.

“I think everybody will be happy with that.”
 